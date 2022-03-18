|
Sendcloud integrates with Mirakl Connect for delivery augmentation

Friday 18 March 2022

Netherlands-based shipping platform Sendcloud has integrated into marketplace ecosystem Mirakl to augment its delivery experience.

The new integration allows sellers to sell products on marketplaces, while offering delivery experience at the same time. With the integration, Sendcloud takes the next step in Sendcloud for Marketplaces, the shipping solution to change marketplace delivery.

According to Mirakl’s latest study ‘The State of Online Marketplace Adoption’, marketplaces have gained in popularity in recent years and no less than 70% of consumers find marketplaces the easiest way to shop. Next to price (62%) and product selection (53%), delivery (43%) is the most important reason for choosing marketplaces. As 71% of consumers consider flexibility a key element of delivery, consumers nowadays like to determine themselves how, where and when they receive their orders.

Sendcloud for Marketplaces solves this, allowing marketplaces to offer its sellers shipping options in order to exceed customers’ expectations. The collaboration with Mirakl provides sellers with direct access to the full shipping stack, allowing them to manage logistics across multiple marketplaces. With the partnership in place, the benefits of Sendcloud’s solution include direct access to 80+ carriers, shipping options, and automated tracking updates.


