Proclane partners with Akeneo for B2B ecommerce

Germany-based software company Proclane has announced a partnership with solutions provider Akaneo to implement solution-oriented ecommerce projects for SAP customers.
The partnership is focused on PIM software with a focus on SAP customers. The first joint projects are already being implemented. According to Proclane, it is an advantage not to be dependent on a specific system, when connecting ERP systems, such as SAP, to ecommerce modules, to meet the technical needs and requirements of the customer. An ERP system provides master data for products. The additional information, such as product names, images, and videos for a webshop, is supplemented centrally in the PIM system and updated in channels such as online shops, websites, and marketplaces. By using a PIM system, time and resources are saved.
Akaneo offers PIM software that can be implemented in a short time, with help from Akeneo consultants. Proclane has developed standard processes for connecting PIM systems to webshops, ERP, and CMS systems. With its own SAP-certified integration platform ‘Integration-Man’, it ensures that the systems are tailored to the customer.
