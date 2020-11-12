|
Picnic, Rabobank, Adyen to roll out pilot payment option program

Thursday 12 November 2020 13:23 CET | News

Three Netherlands-based companies, Picnic, Rabobank and Adyen, have partnered to introduce a pilot program for customers so that they can add Maestro debit cards as a new payment method in Picnic.

Storing Maestro debit card information in Picnic will enable consumers to check out faster. This option is said to be faster and simpler as compared to other online payment methods such as iDEAL, which introduce multiple steps via a banking app or card reader to complete a payment.

The new feature has been developed in collaboration with some well known names in tech. Rabobank, Mastercard and Adyen worked on the new feature, which will be tested by ‘hundreds of consumers’ of websuper, in the coming weeks. Following the trial run, a nationwide rollout of the feature is expected to happen.


