Paytrail and Aiia enable Open Banking payments in ecommerce

Supported by Mastercard's Open Banking platform, Paytrail enables ecommerce for more than 20,000 merchants and online shoppers, providing greater choice with new payment options and providing a seamless online checkout experience.
Unlike more traditional payment options, Open Banking allows anyone with a bank account to initiate swift and secure digital payments which arrive as soon as technically possible and, in some countries, almost immediately to a retailer’s account. Compared to other methods, this Open Banking solution requires fewer steps to complete a payment, as the payment is initiated directly from the bank without the need to manually fill in payment details or switch between applications or interfaces.
Through this collaboration, merchants can also offer a solution that is fully integrated in the checkout environment and aligns to Paytrail’s and Mastercard’s shared vision of continuously increasing convenience for consumers and enhancing security.
Aiia’s officials stated that Open Banking ecommerce payments are convenient for consumers as they enable a faster checkout process, paying through an interface that the consumer trusts with their bank. The flow itself holds embedded SCA (Strong Customer Authentication) and therefore reduces steps in successfully getting a transaction through when shopping online. They’re thrilled to facilitate Paytrail on their future journey towards increasing convenience in the ecommerce landscape.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions