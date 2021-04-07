|
Novalnet launches payment solution for Isotope ecommerce

The Germany-based full-service payment provider Novalnet has announced the launch of a new payment solution for the Contao CMS’s Isotope ecommerce solution. 

Isotope is an open source solution for ecommerce for the content management system (CMS) Contao, which can be used to create online shops. Novalnet has released a payment integration for Isotope ecommerce, meaning merchants can conveniently offer popular payment methods in their shop or platform. The integration is free and available from Novalnet. Retailers can benefit from the fully automated processes at Novalnet for their ecommerce business and save themselves processes and costs. The combination of CMS and shop is suitable for shops that want to interlink products and content.

In addition, the integration for Isotope offers access to other fully automated services from Novalnet AG. For example, merchants can see an overview of all customer transactions and payment processes in real time. The integration of the accounting data can take place via the SWIFT network format MT940 or a comma-separated values (CSV) data exchange.


