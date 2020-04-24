Sections
News

NBCU launches new ecommerce product

Friday 24 April 2020 14:33 CET | News

US-based media conglomerate NBCUniversal has introduced a new ecommerce product that is designed to make it easier to turn viewers into customers.

NBCUniversal Checkout, an extension of NBCU’s Shoppable TV, lets businesses, whether they’re local, national or direct-to-consumer, open a store that can reach US-based viewers on any piece of content. When customers see a product they want, they can click on it and buy it without leaving the NBCU environment. 

NBCU Checkout works with Shoppable Branded Content, making it a clickable hotspot, while Shappable TV carries a QR code that can be scanned with a mobile phone and sends the goods to a universal cart. NBCU gets information about the customer, but the relationship is owned by the retailer. Moreover, until the end of 2020, NBCU is waiving technology fees and cart fees on Shoppable TV and digital branded content experiences. NBCU will be ready to integrate retailers in May, broadcastingcable.com concluded.

More: Link


Keywords: NBCU, NBCUniversal Checkout, ecommerce, US, QR code
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United States
