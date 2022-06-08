myPOS launches business-in-a-box platform for merchants

From the position of serving small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMBs), myPOS thought that to reduce inefficiencies and improve cash flow, merchants need a single platform that takes away the burden of managing multiple relationships, integrations, and tools. A platform with a full stack of integrated business solutions and a wide range of financial services, which are charged based on the merchants’ turnover, with no fixed costs or long-term engagement.
Therefore, it has developed the so-called myPOS business-in-a-box. This was achieved not only through internal product innovation, but also through partnerships with financial institutions and business-application developers. As a result it has introduced a slew of new services that enable the small business to grow.
Listening to small business owners, the company understands that many of them face hurdles to secure the financing they need to grow. This is why it has formed partnerships with financial institutions to roll out its new myPOS loans functionality with fast approval process, automatic, and flexible repayment options (calculated as percentage of the merchant’s turnover).
myPOS has also introduced another payment tool that allows them SMEs to accept online payments without a website. myPOS Payment Tag is a customisable web page where customers can pay in seconds with their preferred payment method.
