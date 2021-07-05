|
News

ManoMano raises USD 355 mln in Series F funding round

Tuesday 6 July 2021 14:05 CET | News

France-based startup ManoMano has raised USD 355 million in a Series F funding round led by Dragoneer Investment Group.

The company operates an ecommerce platform focused on DIY, home improvement, and gardening products. It is currently available in six European countries. Following the funding round, the company has reached a valuation of USD 2.6 billion.

Besides Dragoneer Investment Group, Temasek, General Atlantic, Eurazeo, Bpifrance’s Large Venture fund, Aglaé Ventures, Kismet Holdings, and Armat Group are also participating in the round.

In addition to France, the startup operates in Spain, Italy, Belgium, Germany and the UK. The company intends to use the funds to develop its activities in the UK and Germany.


