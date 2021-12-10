|
Machsanei Hashuk taps WalkOut's smartcart solution

Israel-based shopping solutions company WalkOut has started collaborating with supermarket chain Machsanei Hashuk to implement the former’s autonomous checkout solution.

Although 61% of shoppers would prefer to purchase brands that also have a physical location, over 70% of shoppers report that standing in line for checkouts is frustrating and detracts from the shopping experience, says WalkOut.

The company’s solution in the retail industry requires no costly infrastructural changes to the store, while other solutions require the retailer to purchase new carts and most rely on barcode scanners and scales for item recognition. The mountable cart device's multiple high-precision cameras, which utilise many different proprietary algorithms to accurately recognise products, identify the items as shoppers load or remove them with 99.2%.

WalkOut’s computing and machine-vision algorithms also curtail the need for costly on-cloud servers and high-bandwidth internet support. This use of single-sensor architecture and edge-computing allows retail stores to operate a cost-effective solution. Through a large touchscreen, the device also communicates with the customer to offer personalised recommendations, store navigation, supplementary product information, and relevant promotions based on the shopper's history and location in the store.


