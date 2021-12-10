Machsanei Hashuk taps WalkOut's smartcart solution

Although 61% of shoppers would prefer to purchase brands that also have a physical location, over 70% of shoppers report that standing in line for checkouts is frustrating and detracts from the shopping experience, says WalkOut.
The company’s solution in the retail industry requires no costly infrastructural changes to the store, while other solutions require the retailer to purchase new carts and most rely on barcode scanners and scales for item recognition. The mountable cart device's multiple high-precision cameras, which utilise many different proprietary algorithms to accurately recognise products, identify the items as shoppers load or remove them with 99.2%.
WalkOut’s computing and machine-vision algorithms also curtail the need for costly on-cloud servers and high-bandwidth internet support. This use of single-sensor architecture and edge-computing allows retail stores to operate a cost-effective solution. Through a large touchscreen, the device also communicates with the customer to offer personalised recommendations, store navigation, supplementary product information, and relevant promotions based on the shopper's history and location in the store.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions