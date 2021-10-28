|
Lightspeed launches ecommerce solution for retail customers

Thursday 28 October 2021 15:21 CET | News

Canada-based commerce platform Lightspeed has announced a new ecommerce product built on the integration of its acquisition of Ecwid.

This launch is a step in providing retailers a unified offering for ecommerce and omnichannel solutions. Lightspeed ecommerce offers a new starting point for merchants to join the Lightspeed ecosystem and grow their businesses with the help of in-store and online commerce tools, data, product ordering functionality and streamlined access to suppliers.

Lightspeed ecommerce is now available to all of Lightspeed's retail merchants around the world including customers that recently joined through the ShopKeep and Vend acquisitions.


