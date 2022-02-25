|
Lazada to help Radin Mas island merchants sell online

Friday 25 February 2022 15:30 CET | News

Singapore-based ecommerce platform Lazada has partnered with Radin Mas constituency to help heartland merchants and hawkers sell goods and services on the new dedicated Lazada page.

The partnership will also see Lazada educate Radin Mas stallholders on how to engage with younger customers through means such as livestreaming, so that they can feature their goods in an engaging manner. The businesses will have access to Lazada’s delivery partners allowing for island wide delivery and will also offer store pick-up for customers who prefer to save on delivery fees.

For Radin Mas hawkers, shoppers can buy digital vouchers to redeem food and drink items at their stalls and be featured under Lazada’s newly introduced ‘Deals Nearby’ feature on the Lazada app. Lazada officials said that no business is too big or too small to ride the ecommerce wave, including mom-and-pop shops in HDB heartlands.

On the consumer end, Lazada Singapore launched a rebate scheme handing Singapore shoppers 9% cashback on eligible purchases for the rest of 2022. The rebate scheme taps on a USD 40 million pool to support Singapore shoppers via cashback and other platform mechanisms. According to Lazada, the roll out of Lazada’s Everyday Cashback aims to provide relief for those experiencing rising inflation and a global increase in food prices.


More: Link


