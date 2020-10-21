|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Invoca announces conversation intelligence solution for ecommerce

Thursday 22 October 2020 14:52 CET | News

US-based conversation intelligence platform Invoca has announced three new solutions that extend its too to also serve ecommerce and customer experience teams.

The new solutions will allow all revenue teams at business-to-consumer (B2C) brands to create better buying experiences, drive more leads, and increase revenue. By helping brands understand conversation data and activate it across their technology stack, Invoca’s Active Conversation Intelligence platform enables businesses to enhance every digital touchpoint and human interaction.

Invoca’s platform includes Invoca for ecommerce, a tool mean to improve digital conversion rates by understanding why and when consumers reach out for buying assistance. This solution is available immediately.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Invoca, product launch, ecommerce, Active Conversation Intelligence platform, US, United States, North America,
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like