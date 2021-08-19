|
Instalment payments provider Splitit launches Splitit InStore

Thursday 19 August 2021 11:13 CET | News

US-based Buy Now, Pay Later operator Splitit has announced the launch of its new Splitit InStore product to offer online and in-store instalment payment options.

By offering Splitit InStore, retailers can bring `Instalments. In-store. Instantly.` Splitit offers merchants an online and in-store solution for flexible payments with the launch of Splitit InStore -- a version of the core Splitit product specifically designed for sales associates to initiate in retail, over the phone or through email. Splitit InStore empowers sales associates to offer an instalment option in seconds with no application or sign-up required by the shopper.

Splitit InStore can be used on any internet-enabled device like computers, tablets and smartphones and can be offered right at the moment of purchase with no application or sign-up required by the shopper. 


Keywords: Splitit, BNPL, instalment payments, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Europe
