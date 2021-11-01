|
News

Instagram introduces new ecommerce features

Thursday 4 November 2021 14:25 CET | News

Facebook-acquired social platform Instagram has announced new in-app shopping features to boost sales during the last two months of 2021.

While Instagram shops were already available and gaining popularity amid the pandemic, new ecommerce updates will boost sales, representatives say.

The social media app will host online shopping-based events where users can easily buy the products presented and will also host weekly live stream sessions with discounts. Moreover, the app will host a series of weekly guest edit videos where top influencers can review brands and products and offer firsthand opinions, with the goal of stimulating in-app purchases.

With the festive season approaching, Instagram is also implementing a gift guides option, where users can find give ideas based on a predefined price range.

