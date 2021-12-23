|
News

Instabox to expand in Germany

Thursday 23 December 2021 14:00 CET | News

Swedish-based Instabox has announced plans to enter Germany with its parcel delivery services in early 2022.

Instabox will initially operate in the wider Berlin area, Hamburg, and the North Rhine-Westphalia region. The first terminals will be launched in Berlin and Dusseldorf, but the company is planning to expand rapidly in Germany. According to the press release, it wants to open more terminals during 2022 to ensure a broader geographical coverage.

Instabox offers same-day delivery through its network of lockers. According to the company, it has a year-on-year annual growth of 300%, and between 2019 and 2020, its revenue grew from 6 to 24 million EUR.


