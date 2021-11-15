|
Harps and Instacart partner to allow SNAP deliveries

Tuesday 16 November 2021 15:36 CET | News

US-based supermarket chain Harps Food Stores has announced a partnership with grocery delivery platform Instacart to accept EBT SNAP payments.

The Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) is a system that allows Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participants to pay for food using SNAP benefits. EBT is available in all 50 states, as well as the Virgin Islands, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. 

The partnership between Instacart and the Midwest supermarket chain allows same-day deliveries for fresh food and pantry and follows USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service recent approval.

SNAP participants can shop from Harps via the company’s online store or through the Instacart website and mobile app using their EBT food card information. Non-food items, taxes, tips, and fees must be paid using a secondary form of payment. 

Instacart also pledges to cover any delivery and pickup fees by the end of 2021 for the first three EBT SNAP orders for each customer.


More: Link


