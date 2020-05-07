Sections
News

HandCash, Anypay implement P2P checkouts for retail and online payments

Friday 1 May 2020 10:48 CET | News

UK-based crypto wallet HandCash and Bitcoin payments services company for merchants Anypay have introduced a peer-to-peer payments communication standard.

 

While P2P Paymail effectively acts as a push transaction protocol, P2P Checkouts is a full BIP270 implementation where transaction structure negotiation is possible. In addition, payment related data is exchanged, like for example, invoice information. This makes it possible for non-custodial wallets and merchants like Anypay to earn Bitcoin (BSV) without ever holding their customers' money, and saving them money and bureaucracy in money transmitter and custodial licenses.

Plus, they no longer need to run a full node to monitor the whole blockchain - wallets like HandCash will send the transaction directly to them and they just need to verify it. It's a huge win in efficiency and operational costs. Key benefits include the fact that payments that do not comply with the merchant's requirements can be rejected before being broadcasted to the miner layer.

Additionally, the ability to set prices in fiat currencies, so the calculation with the current exchange rate is done every time and the protocols are compatible with Miner ID and Merchant API. This allows payment processors to get the lowest fee rates for each checkout, while improving reliability by making sure the payment will be processed by miners.


More: Link


