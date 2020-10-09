|
Google tests ecommerce ideas for YouTube

Friday 16 October 2020 15:11 CET | News

US-based YouTube has started asking creators to use its software to tag and track products featured in their clips, testing the possibility of transforming it into a shopping destination.

According to Bloomberg, the data will be linked to analytics and shopping tools from parent company Google. The goal is to convert YouTube’s bounty of videos into a comprehensive catalogue of items that viewers can peruse, click on, and buy directly. Creators will have control over the products that are displayed. The company is also testing a new integration with Shopify for selling items through YouTube.

These features are currently being tested with a limited number of video channels, and the company described this as an experiment, declining to share more details. This process has the potential to transform YouTube from an advertising giant into a new contender for ecommerce leaders such as Amazon and Alibaba.

It is unclear how YouTube will generate revenue from these sales. However, the service has begun offering subscriptions for creators – and it takes a cut of 30% from those payments.



