Fruugo teams with Adyen to enhance payments for its customers

Through its use of Adyen’s platform, Fruugo is able to offer local payment methods in each of 41 different countries in which its marketplace operates. Adyen’s technology has been integrated to the Fruugo platform to provide global acquiring capabilities and the local payment methods customers across the world want to use to pay. This experience is enhanced by offering local currencies and payment methods as the default, no matter where the customer is shopping.
Furthermore, Adyen’s single platform provides risk management solution for Fruugo, protecting against fraudulent transactions while increasing approval rates.
Adyen provides end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen works with the likes of Facebook, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft.
Fruugo mitigates the complexities of online cross-border trade for retailers by providing an end-to-end ecommerce solution that includes order orchestration and customer service. Apart from this, the company is converting currencies to enable a sale in any currency with the retailer receiving payment in their local or preferred currency.
To learn more about Adyen, check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions