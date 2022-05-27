|
Fruugo teams with Adyen to enhance payments for its customers

UK-based Fruugo, a technology company operating a global online marketplace, has teamed with payments platform Adyen to streamline the payments process for its customers.

Through its use of Adyen’s platform, Fruugo is able to offer local payment methods in each of 41 different countries in which its marketplace operates. Adyen’s technology has been integrated to the Fruugo platform to provide global acquiring capabilities and the local payment methods customers across the world want to use to pay. This experience is enhanced by offering local currencies and payment methods as the default, no matter where the customer is shopping.

Furthermore, Adyen’s single platform provides risk management solution for Fruugo, protecting against fraudulent transactions while increasing approval rates. 

Adyen provides end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen works with the likes of Facebook, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft. 

Fruugo mitigates the complexities of online cross-border trade for retailers by providing an end-to-end ecommerce solution that includes order orchestration and customer service. Apart from this, the company is converting currencies to enable a sale in any currency with the retailer receiving payment in their local or preferred currency.

