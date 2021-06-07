|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Flipkart introduces QR-based pay on delivery for consumers

Monday 7 June 2021 14:23 CET | News

India-based marketplace Flipkart has launched a contactless, QR-code based payment facility for all its pay-on-delivery shipments.

Consumers who earlier opted for cash on delivery can now use this facility, scan the QR code attached to their purchase and make a digital payment for their order through any UPI app at the time of delivery, the company said in a statement.

The new QR-based payment facility by Flipkart is expected to further reinforce consumer trust in digital transactions, enhance consumer safety and contribute to an overall increase in the adoption of digital commerce, according to Tribune India. With a registered customer base of over 300 million, Flipkart is offering over 150 million products across more than 80 categories.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, marketplace, QR payments, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: India
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like