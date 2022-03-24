|
FinXP partners with ecommerce platform Shopware

Thursday 24 March 2022 14:44 CET | News

Malta-based fintech FinXP has partnered with the German ecommerce platform provider Shopware.

As a result of the collaboration, merchants using Shopware will now be able to access FinXP’s newly-integrated payment solutions. 

These payment solutions include access to global payment methods. Shopware merchants will also be able to apply for an IBAN payment account with FinXP. This can be used to make and receive payments, and it can be linked with corporate debit cards to facilitate company spending. 

Commenting on the development, FinXP officials stated that the company brings to the table a one-stop shop for cross-border payment solutions, offering credit card processing, alternative payment methods, IBAN accounts, card issuing, and custom developed solutions.

Keywords: FinXP, ecommerce platform, online payments, ecommerce, partnership
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Malta
