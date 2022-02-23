Fintech CASHY concludes growth financing of EUR 1.7 million

CASHY is using the artificial intelligence-based CASHY software to digitise pawnbroking. The company lends customers money in exchange for valuables or buys them. This is a process that includes an automated evaluation process, in which the customer can independently determine the value of an item within seconds.
New investors such as eQventure, as well as the existing investors, aws Gründerfonds and 2m-quadrat AG, were on board for this financing round. Additionally, a series A financing is planned for the end of 2022 for further expansion. The software platform CASHY is expected to be available in Germany from summer 2022 and will offer people with short-term financial bottlenecks a solution without a credit check.
