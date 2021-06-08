FedEx expands International Connect Plus across Europe

According to Ecommerce News Europe, after successfully launching International Connect Plus (FICP) in Italy and the UK in January 2020, the service was made available in ten additional countries across Europe. Therefore, the logistics service is now available to businesses in the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Austria, Sweden, Belgium, and the Netherlands.
FICP is a day-definite delivery service, which means there’s a guarantee to deliver a package within a certain date. FedEx International Connect uses local carriers in the destination country for final-mile delivery. Furthermore, thanks to the initiative online retailers that use FICP can reach online shoppers in Europe in two to four days. However, the availability of transit times may vary depending on origin and destination.
Overall, FedEx wants to help Europe-based businesses by connecting them to more customers in global and intra-European markets. Aside from the international, day-definite delivery service, FICP offers tracking, sending out notifications to receivers, and flexibility to change delivery options via FedEx’s Delivery Manager, Ecommerce News Europe reported.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions