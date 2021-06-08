|
FedEx expands International Connect Plus across Europe

Tuesday 8 June 2021 13:47 CET | News

FedEx has expanded its day-definite delivery service, International Connect Plus, across Europe.

According to Ecommerce News Europe, after successfully launching International Connect Plus (FICP) in Italy and the UK in January 2020, the service was made available in ten additional countries across Europe. Therefore, the logistics service is now available to businesses in the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Austria, Sweden, Belgium, and the Netherlands. 

FICP is a day-definite delivery service, which means there’s a guarantee to deliver a package within a certain date. FedEx International Connect uses local carriers in the destination country for final-mile delivery. Furthermore, thanks to the initiative online retailers that use FICP can reach online shoppers in Europe in two to four days. However, the availability of transit times may vary depending on origin and destination.

Overall, FedEx wants to help Europe-based businesses by connecting them to more customers in global and intra-European markets. Aside from the international, day-definite delivery service, FICP offers tracking, sending out notifications to receivers, and flexibility to change delivery options via FedEx’s Delivery Manager, Ecommerce News Europe reported.


More: Link


