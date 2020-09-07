Fast launches one-click checkout to enable ecommerce purchases

According to the press release, with Fast Checkout, buyers can complete online purchases in less than a second and sellers can add one-click checkout to their stores. To benefit from the solution, merchants can sign up to add Checkout to their online stores.
Furthermore, it was reported that online businesses lose up to 80% of potential purchases from shopping cart abandonment every year, often related to friction during checkout. Therefore, by adding Fast Checkout to their store, businesses of all sizes can access one-click checkout that makes online purchases easier and faster for their customers.
Besides, if buyers want to make a purchase at any site that uses Checkout, they must simply enter their contact information and payment details as they normally would to buy the item. From that one purchase, they are automatically signed up and can use one-click checkout at any store with Checkout, regardless of device or browser, and without a password.
