Eurostat survey reveals that only 22% of the Bulgarians shop online

According to novinite.com, high shares of people who shopped online during 2019 were recorded in particular in the Scandinavian countries. The highest shares were found in Denmark (84%) and Sweden (82%), followed by the Netherlands (81%), Germany (79%) and Finland (73%). The lowest share was recerded in Bulgaria (22%), Romania (23%) and Italy (38%). However, the highest increase over the last 10 years was in Estonia, with the share of online shoppers up 51 percentage points from 17% in 2009 to 68% in 2019.
Moreover, 60% of people in the EU aged 16 to 74 shopped online during the year prior to the 2019 survey, compared with 56% in the 2018 survey. Compared with 2009, the share of online shoppers had almost doubled from 32%, Eurostat data showed. Furthermore, men tend to shop online slightly more than women, with 61% of men and 59% of women shopping online.
However, the share of online shoppers has increased more among women over the last 10 years (from 29% in 2009 to 59% in 2019) than among men (from 35% in 2009 to 61% in 2019).
