EU rolls out evaluation of the Vertical Block Exemption Regulation for ecommerce

The evaluation has shown that the VBER and the Vertical Guidelines are still relevant, as they are useful tools that greatly facilitate the self-assessment of vertical agreements, and that help reduce compliance costs for businesses entering into such agreements.
At the same time, the evaluation has shown that the market has changed significantly since the adoption of the VBER and the Vertical Guidelines, in particular due to the growth of online sales and of new market players such as online platforms. These developments have led to a number of changes in distribution models, such as increased direct sales by suppliers and a greater use of selective distribution systems, which allow suppliers a tighter control over resale conditions. Similarly, new types of vertical restrictions, such as restrictions regarding sales through online marketplaces and restrictions on online advertising, as well as retail parity clauses, have become more widespread.
The evaluation has also identified a number of issues with regard to the functioning of the rules, such as the fact that some provisions lack clarity, such as the rules defining agency agreements or that other provisions are difficult to apply or are no longer adapted to the current business environment, notably when it comes to applying the existing rules to new market players that do not fit into traditional supply and distribution concepts and to new online sales restrictions. Some gaps are identified in the rules, there remains significant scope for diverging interpretations of the rules by national competition authorities and national courts, among other stipulations.
During the next weeks, the Commission will launch an impact assessment to look into the issues identified during the evaluation with a view to having revised rules in place by 31 May 2022 when the current rules will expire.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions