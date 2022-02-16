|
ECommerce One expands platform by acquiring Baygraph

Wednesday 16 February 2022 15:19 CET | News

Germany-based online retailer platform provider ECommerce One has announced acquiring eBay SEO tool provider Baygraph

Baygraph is known for its SEO and analytics tool for the eBay platform and its SaaS solution is used by online retailers and SEO agencies. The aim of ECommerce One is to establish an ecosystem that can generate added value for online trading and make synergies usable. Baygraph is now a subsidiary of the holding company but remains independent.

The Baygraph SaaS solution covers the areas of product research, keyword research, listing optimisation, marketing, and tools. With tools such as the ranking check, account check, pricing, keyword tool, and video upload, Baygraph offers eBay traders a variety of data and control options. According to a Baygraph representative, with the support of the ECommerce One group, Baygraph will be able to grow and expand faster.


Keywords: acquisition, ecommerce, SaaS, data analytics
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Germany
