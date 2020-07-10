Ecommerce in Europe to account EUR 717 bln in 2020

According to Ecommerce News, although the COVID-19 outbreak has led to a surge in online shopping across Europe, the full impact of the virus might be visible in 2021. Moreover, the Ecommerce Region Report reveals that Western Europe is the most developed ecommerce market in Europe, accounting 70% of the total ecommerce value in Europe. Besides, Western Europe shows the highest share of online shoppers (83%).
Furthermore, the biggest growth in ecommerce markets is seen in Romania and Bulgaria, as both increased by 30% in 2019, which is the highest growth number in all of Europe. However, these countries also have the lowest share of online shoppers (respectively 31 and 29%).
Additionally, Spain shows a market development of 29%, while the lowest growth can be found in Belgium (7%), Ireland (7%), Austria (4%), and Iceland (3 %). The report also unveils that the UK has the highest share of online shoppers (94%), followed by Denmark (86%), Germany, the Netherlands, and Sweden (all 84%).
