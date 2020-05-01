Sections
News

DSV launches ecommerce solutions for SMEs

Wednesday 13 May 2020 15:38 CET | News

DSV has announced the launch of e-Commerce Solutions, a set of ecommerce services for SMEs that ship directly to end customers. 

According to the company’s officials, the service was introduced due to an increasing demand for end customer direct shipping.

Therefore, the service includes a templated process, off-the-shelf automation modules, operational optimisation algorithms that bolt onto the central Warehouse Management System (WMS) and a pre-configured Distribution Management Platform for last-mile delivery. Moreover, the company anticipates doubling its digit growth with small orders to continue for a number of years due to its worldwide offering, DVS concluded.

More: Link


Keywords: DSV, launch, ecommerce, SMEs
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: World
Industry Events

