Dianxiaomi raises USD 110 mln from SoftBank and Sequoia China

The latest funding brings the company to a total value of USD 210 million, while the capital infusion will be used to further expand the platform’s team abroad and accelerate international growth.
The Chinese platform aims to make cross-border ecommerce less complicated by enabling merchants to set up their store in one centralised location that simplifies the processes and reduces the risk of human error. The platform counts for over 1.5 million users around the world and has partnered with more than 50 international ecommerce platforms. Moreover, it benefits from 1,600 logistics providers and has opened 80 warehouses abroad to oversee shipping and delivery.
The company has created a diversified product map focusing on Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) as its main solution. It also provides services of ecommerce ERP for Amazon sellers and local sellers in both Latin America and Southeast Asia.
As global ecommerce markets have continued to significantly expand over the past few years, consumers are now mainly focusing on online shopping, which puts a burden over the merchants’ shoulders to not only provide high-quality prices and keep the prices competitive but to also adapt to the customers’ constant need changes and a growing product flow.
Dianxioami aims to meet the needs of online and cross-border sellers by providing a wide array of products, including an intelligent customer service system, a global logistics tracking platform, and a cross-border warehouse solution. Part of its latest capital infusion of over USD 100 million will be used to develop and release additional products in more countries, to create a worldwide-connected infrastructure.
Founded in 2014, the international ecommerce SaaS platform has easily become a preferred market solution provider, with annual transaction volumes that exceed RMB 350 million (approximately USD 51.5 million).
