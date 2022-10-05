DHL partners with BigCommerce to support global growth of US merchants

DHL looks forward to working with BigCommerce and potentially helping their merchants across industries strengthen their global reach. As the needs of small startups, mid-market businesses, and large enterprises continue to evolve and heighten, DHL will be able to further support B2B and B2C BigCommerce merchants by offering quick and expedited shipments that will help increase their cross-border potential.
BigCommerce merchants that join the programme will receive discounted rates from DHL Express. Programme participants will also have special access to DHL shipping and logistics professionals who can potentially help unlock global sales opportunities and take the mystery out of shipping internationally.
Merchants will also have access to DHL's On Demand Delivery tool, which provides their customers with proactive notifications and offers flexible delivery options worldwide.
DHL Express ships to and from more than 220 countries and territories and is committed to helping customers succeed by guiding them into new markets to support their journey to go global. Within the last several years, the express shipping company has made huge investments in improving its flight capabilities and infrastructure to meet the growing demands of ecommerce shippers.
BigCommerce is an Open SaaS ecommerce platform that enables merchants of all sizes to build, innovate, and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customisation, and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and many industries use BigCommerce to create online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, SoloStove, and Vodafone.
