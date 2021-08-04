|
Citi launches Spot. Buy Now Pay Later

Wednesday 4 August 2021 14:43 CET | News

Citi Australia has opened pre-registrations for its BNPL service called ‘Spot. Buy Now Pay Later.’ 
Citi says that the service is a separate brand and will be issued by it’s affiliate company, Diners. 

Spot allows customers to make a purchase and pay it off in interest-free instalments. The repayments are split into four fortnightly amounts, or for purchases over USD 200, customers can pay a flat fee of USD 10 to break down the payments into eight fortnightly instalments. 

Applications for the service can be made online or via the Citi app. Once approved, users will have access to a limit of USD 1,000 and will be able to add the Spot card to their digital wallet to start making purchases. Spot accounts are managed within the Citi app and can be linked to any bank account in the user's name (to make repayments). 


More: Link


