ChargeAfter adds Splitit to its portfolio of consumer financing offerings

Wednesday 9 June 2021 15:18 CET | News

ChargeAfter, a global network of personalised Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) and POS financing for merchants, has announced a partnership with Splitit, a US-based provider of card-based instalment payment solutions, to add Splitit to its existing portfolio of consumer financing offerings.

Merchants using ChargeAfter can now offer their shoppers Splitit, a way to leverage the credit on their existing credit cards to spread payments out over time. The benefit for merchants offering Splitit is attracting and boosting conversion rates of higher-value customers, according to the press release.

ChargeAfter is a BNPL network that connects retailers and lenders to offer consumers personalised POS financing options during shopping and at checkout from multiple lenders. Merchants on the ChargeAfter platform include US retailers across home appliances, furniture, mattresses, consumer electronics, and automotive, amongst other verticals.


Keywords: BNPL, instalment payments, merchants, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United States
