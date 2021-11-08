|
Auspost to shut down its ShopMate parcel service

Monday 8 November 2021 15:38 CET | News

Australia Post has announced it is cancelling its popular parcel forwarding service, ShopMate, on 25 February 2022.

All parcels processed by ShopMate must arrive at its US centre before 10 January 2022 or will be returned to sender, officials say.

The delivery provider was used by millions of Australians as an alternative to receive goods from the United States that did not benefit from international delivery. ShopMate set up an American postal address so clients from Australia could order items in the US that were later forwarded to continental addresses for a fee.

In a formal email sent by Australia Post officials, the service mentions that customers have an alternative in the form of VPost. Singapore Post’s delivery service will ship parcels from the US, UK, Japan, China, Indonesia, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand to any Australian address, where in-site international delivery is not available.

More: Link


