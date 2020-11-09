|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Amazon expands in Brazil to leverage the pandemic's boost to ecommerce

Monday 9 November 2020 14:58 CET | News

Amazon has informed that it has opened three more logistics centres in Brazil to leverage the boost given to ecommerce by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new units are already operating in the states of Minas Gerais and Rio Grande do Sul as well as in the capital city of Brasilia. This expansion increases the number of Amazon logistics centres in Brazil to eight.

The company stated that the new centres will allow Amazon to immediately increase the number of cities where Amazon Prime is available from 400 to over 500.

Amazon continues to expand its footprint in Europe as well, having recently launched its website in Sweden, offering a variety of products from local Swedish brands as well as international ones.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Amazon, Brazil, LATAM, COVID-19, ecommerce, expansion, Amazon Prime
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Brazil
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like