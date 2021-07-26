|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Amadeus integrates IBM digital health pass for air travel

Monday 26 July 2021 12:56 CET | News

Spain-based travel technology company Amadeus has integrated the IBM Digital Health Pass into its digital health verification solution, Traveler ID for Safe Travel.

The aim is to help streamline the validation of air traveller’s Covid-19 health documentation for a smoother check-in experience. This enables airlines to integrate the use of Covid-19 digital health credentials into their existing reservation and booking system, allowing airline passengers the option to scan or upload documentation to show their health credentials.

As passengers move through the online check-in process, Traveler ID for Safe Travel checks the requirements for that particular trip against destination country regulations. This then prompts passengers with the option to generate a secure Covid-19 digital credential by scanning paper documents or uploading a digital version from their mobile or desktop.

These Covid-19 digital health credentials are then verified using IBM Digital Health Pass, which uses a combination of encryption and blockchain technologies to authenticate Covid-19 health credentials against a global ecosystem of labs, vaccination centres and healthcare providers. Airlines receive a simple status confirming a passenger is ready to fly. This solution provides passenger privacy since no personal health information is stored or tracked by the airline or IBM.

To find out more about Amadeus, check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: COVID-19, partnership, Amadeus, IBM, travel payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like