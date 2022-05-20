Alloy delivers integrations product for SaaS companies

Alloy Embedded is a white-labeled integration solution that enables software companies to fast track their integration roadmap and provide native integration experiences. It’s supported by the same infrastructure that supports the brands on Alloy Automation.
Company officials stated that besides selling this software to brands, they can expedite a connected future by providing their integration infrastructure to the software apps being used by those brands. Those software apps can use what they’ve already built so they never have to hire dedicated integration teams and spend months at a time on a single integration.
The idea for Alloy Embedded originated from Alloy’s partner community. After learning that partners were using Alloy’s automation software (the B2C product) to support their own integrations, the team thought they could help SaaS companies by creating a B2B offering.
Features businesses can expect to unlock by using it are reduced integration development time, no code for non-technical teams, seamless native integration experience, and marketing technology news. While Embedded is targeting B2B software companies, this new feature doesn’t compete with Alloy’s core automation product. Instead, the tools work in tandem.
