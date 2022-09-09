Allianz Trade and France's Pledg launch B2B BNPL solution

Insurance company Allianz Trade has teamed up with French fintech Pledg to create a Buy Now, Pay Later solution for B2B ecommerce websites.
This will allow B2B ecommerce sites to offer split or deferred payments to customers while being assured of payment. When a buyer chooses a deferred payment on the ecommerce site, Allianz Trade’s system analyses his financial health, before the confirmation of the deferred payment and the instant payment of the site by Pledg.
‘With Allianz Trade, we noticed that a gap existed within B2B e-commerce, where payment methods often remained cumbersome and restrictive,’ explained Managing Director of Pledg, Jacques-Olivier Schatz.
‘The solution makes it possible to remove concerns around the risk of non-payment, with the seller's cash flow being preserved in all cases,’ said Adrien Bonhomme, Chief Product Officer of Pledg.
Data from Statista shows that the revenue from B2B e-commerce sales in France is forecast to be USD 195.4 billion by 2025.
In 2017, France began phasing in mandatory e-invoicing on B2B transactions. The country intends to impose mandatory B2B e-invoicing and e-reporting from 2023. The government’s objectives in the move include the prevention of tax fraud, cost reduction and an enhanced ability to monitor the economy thanks to the real-time data from businesses.
Separate research from Statista shows that European B2B companies began greatly increasing their presence on ecommerce channels in the wake of the pandemic. Statista’s research also finds a shift in the attitude of buyers involved in B2B ecommerce, with buyers becoming picky not just about prices but the quality of service.
French fintech Pledg was founded in 2016 and started off serving group purchases, before expanding into fractional and deferred payments. In March last year, Pledg raised USD 80 million, which went towards its activity in the latter sphere.
Allianz Trade gained its current name in March, having formerly been known as Euler Hermes, a group known by that name since 2003 but whose history traces back over a hundred years under various names. It was absorbed into the Allianz Group in 2018. The company has more than 5,500 employees and is present in 52 countries.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions