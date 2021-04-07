|
Afterpay to launch live shopping event featuring sustainable brands

Wednesday 7 April 2021 14:37 CET | News

Afterpay has announced the launch of a live shopping event to help consumers build a more mindful and eco-friendly wardrobe.

According to the press release, Afterpay will launch its first-ever live shopping experience featuring sustainable brands that create a more circular economy with eco-friendly fashion and beauty.

Therefore, starting in mid-April 2021, Afterpay will integrate a live shopping technology platform in partnership with MagicLinks, the only B-Corp Certified social commerce company, to inspire viewers to shop more consciously. The integrated shopping experience will live on Afterpay's site – giving shoppers the opportunity to build better, more sustainable wardrobes. 

Furthermore, customers will be able to shop live for their preferred eco-friendly brands and pay in four interest-free instalments. Afterpay's live shopping integration will launch for its 13 million consumers, with plans to offer additional live shopping events in the coming months. 


