Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Adyen implements Pay by Link tech for Australian retailer Incu

Thursday 11 June 2020 12:59 CET | News

Netherlands-based payments platform Adyen has teamed with Australian fashion retailer Incu to implement its Pay by Link technology.

The aim is to reach customer markets which had been shut off by the COVID-19 lockdown. Just weeks after Pay by Link launched, Incu is achieving the same level of sales from key customer segments as before stores closed. Incu sees Pay by Link as a cornerstone of its post-COVID customer service offering, as it provides fewer physical touchpoints and flexibility for customers who might still be wary of going out in public.

Prior to stores shuttering in March 2020, Incu staff used Chinese messaging service, WeChat, for social selling. It operated as an interactive mailing list, to share new product updates, answer sizing and styling questions, and transact with Mandarin-speaking customers. Purchases were then finalised through in-store Point of Sale (POS), or via direct transfer.




More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Adyen, Incu, retail, Pay by Link, online payments, ecommerce, Australia, payments platform
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Australia
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like