Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Tipalti extends its accounts payable automation solution

Friday 10 June 2022 13:27 CET | News

Tipalti, a payables solution, has announced Bill Talk and Bill Docs, two new extents to its accounts payable automation solution, which will further modernise the invoice approval process.

The latest innovations make it easier for buyers and approvers to collaborate, while improving audit readiness and accelerating approval cycle times.

When approving invoices, it's important for buyers and approvers to easily connect and work together. Today, most of these dialogues are held outside the context of the bill, leading to challenges when tracking Q&As, repeated back and forth interactions, and delays.

The new Bill Talk and Bill Docs product innovations allow buyers, AP staff and business approvers to work with each other directly on the bill by exchanging questions and comments and attaching documents within Tipalti, all without needing to log in. These updates will save thousands of Tipalti users time and resources by simplifying these approval conversations and centralising feedback directly on the bill.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, e-invoicing, accounts payable, digitalisation, financial services
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Tipalti
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Tipalti

|
Discover all the Company news on Tipalti and other articles related to Tipalti in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like