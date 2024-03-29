Sovos, PwC partner to boost e-invoicing implementation

Given that many clients of PwC experience imminent e-invoicing mandates in Belgium, the Sovos Compliance Cloud platform will ensure a quick, hassle-free, and successful integration.
The joint business relationship will ensure the clients of both companies’ easy access to comprehensive services to handle the ever-evolving regulatory challenges, including e-invoicing and e-reporting.
By implementing Sovos’ compliance solution, companies can easily identity a document client e-invoicing regulatory requirements across various markets, evaluate existing tech and processes, as well as maintain business objectives on the right course. First launched in February 2024, Sovos Compliance Cloud aims to provide cloud-based tax compliance and a regulatory software platform with a holistic system of record for global compliance. At the same time, around 80 countries globally have already implemented e-invoice requirements, with many others to follow shortly.
As companies face an increasingly interconnected and dynamic marketplace, there is a higher need for an integrate e-invoice service that is easy to manage and meets all customers’ needs. Rapid and complex compliance changes lead to tax and IT-related struggles, which may include immediate tax determination when the invoice is raised or the integration of validated e-invoices with periodic SAF-t reporting. By reducing this operational burden and offering a singular data view into their compliance posture, the partnership between Sovos and PwC allows its customers to unlock further business value.
Sovos provides global tax, compliance, and trust solutions and services that help businesses easily navigate the complex world of regulation. Its scalable IT-driven solutions meet the ever-changing demands of regulation and are built for always-on compliance capabilities. Up to this point, the company counts for more than 100,000 customers in over 100 countries globally, including half of the Fortune 500, which shows the prestige, trust, and popularity Sovos is experiencing among clients.
The UK-based fintech has an experience of 45 years and operations across Europe and the Americas. It annually processes more than 11 billion transactions across 19,000 worldwide tax jurisdictions.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions