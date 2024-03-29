Subscribe
Sovos, PwC partner to boost e-invoicing implementation

Friday 29 March 2024 15:13 CET | News

 UK-based compliance company Sovos has recently announced a new partnership with Belgium-based PwC firm PwC Business Advisory Services to address important e-invoicing and e-reporting needs.

Given that many clients of PwC experience imminent e-invoicing mandates in Belgium, the Sovos Compliance Cloud platform will ensure a quick, hassle-free, and successful integration.

 

More about the partnership between Sovos and PwC

The joint business relationship will ensure the clients of both companies’ easy access to comprehensive services to handle the ever-evolving regulatory challenges, including e-invoicing and e-reporting.  

By implementing Sovos’ compliance solution, companies can easily identity a document client e-invoicing regulatory requirements across various markets, evaluate existing tech and processes, as well as maintain business objectives on the right course. First launched in February 2024, Sovos Compliance Cloud aims to provide cloud-based tax compliance and a regulatory software platform with a holistic system of record for global compliance. At the same time, around 80 countries globally have already implemented e-invoice requirements, with many others to follow shortly.

Navigating an ever-changing business environment

As companies face an increasingly interconnected and dynamic marketplace, there is a higher need for an integrate e-invoice service that is easy to manage and meets all customers’ needs. Rapid and complex compliance changes lead to tax and IT-related struggles, which may include immediate tax determination when the invoice is raised or the integration of validated e-invoices with periodic SAF-t reporting. By reducing this operational burden and offering a singular data view into their compliance posture, the partnership between Sovos and PwC allows its customers to unlock further business value.

More about Sovos and PwC

Sovos provides global tax, compliance, and trust solutions and services that help businesses easily navigate the complex world of regulation. Its scalable IT-driven solutions meet the ever-changing demands of regulation and are built for always-on compliance capabilities. Up to this point, the company counts for more than 100,000 customers in over 100 countries globally, including half of the Fortune 500, which shows the prestige, trust, and popularity Sovos is experiencing among clients. 

The UK-based fintech has an experience of 45 years and operations across Europe and the Americas. It annually processes more than 11 billion transactions across 19,000 worldwide tax jurisdictions.

At the same time, PwC aims to build trust in society and deliver a scalable solution to the most pressing problems companies face. The company counts for more than 364,000 people globally that are committed to delivering quality assurance, advisory, and tax services. 

More: Link


