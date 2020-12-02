Singapore introduces commodity trade finance guidelines

The Code of Best Practices for Commodity Financing, published by the Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS) with backing from the government, is designed to ‘articulate key principles governing prudent commodity trade financing practices’. The initiative, which was first announced in July 2020, comes after Singapore-based trading firms Hin Leong, Zenrock Commodities, and Hontop were forced to seek court protection earlier in 2020, leaving banks exposed to losses of up to USD 4 billion, according to argusmedia.com.
All three companies were revealed in court filings to have used a single letter of credit to finance multiple cargoes, or to have secured financing for cargoes that did not exist, prompting some banks to reassess their lending to the sector. The non-binding code was put together in consultation with unnamed commodity trading firms. The ABS identified two key themes underpinning the code: to increase banks' understanding of trading firms' corporate governance, risk management practices, business, and transactions at a macro level; and to give banks sufficient transparency and control over financed transactions, goods, and receivables at the transactional level.
The guidelines themselves are non-proscriptive, instead identifying examples of corporate governance, risk management, and due diligence practices that banks can apply when dealing with trading firms.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions