Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Sidetrade rolls out CashTarget for businesses reviewing treasury performance

Tuesday 21 July 2020 13:27 CET | News

Sidetrade, an Artificial Intelligence platform, has released CashTarget, a new feature using gamification for businesses who are reviewing and restarting their treasury performance.

CashTarget enables managers and cash collection teams to track, allocate, and manage collection targets at both individual and team level. It aims to create a ‘cash culture’ throughout the business, across the order-to-cash process, for all the staff involved.

As businesses emerge from pandemic lockdown, the dash for cash will intensify. The Sidetrade R&D and product teams thought about how they could motivate users, to boost cash collection as businesses plan for recovery after the pandemic. They turned to game theory techniques, integrating game features into CashTarget. Dashboards are replete with graphs, charts, and goals, creating visibility among teams and a healthy competition feel.

Sidetrade is a player on the accounts receivable automation market. In 2018, the company launched Aimie, Sidetrade’s AI assistant, which has brought predictive payment behaviours and strategy recommendations to the cash collection market.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: treasury performance, accounts receivable automation, Sidetrade, invoicing, late invoices, cash, product launch
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: Europe
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more






Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like