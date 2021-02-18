Sasol, SAP Ariba partner to fuel supply chain efficiency

For Sasol, decentralised and siloed procurement systems and processes across multiple business units left it blind and lacking the visibility it needed to better serve the business. Sasol is a global integrated chemicals and energy company that sources, produces, and markets a range of high-value product streams in 31 countries. The company employs more than 30 000 people and generates revenue of more than USD 21.7 billion. Sasol manages more than 50 billion rand (USD 2.4 billion) in spend across 12 000 global suppliers.
To centralise and standardise its procure-to-pay processes, Sasol chose SAP Ariba, a large global procurement platform that facilitates USD 3.2 trillion in commerce transacted annually across 190 countries. Sasol implemented SAP Ariba Sourcing, Ariba Supplier Information and Performance, Ariba Contracts, and Ariba Network.
One of the key advantages of choosing SAP Ariba was its integration with SAP enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions. The implementation was designed to help Sasol standardise its South African procurement operations. Ariba Sourcing has also been implemented within its Eurasian operations.
