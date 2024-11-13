FIS and Oracle partner to bring payment capabilities to utility customers

By deploying FIS's BillerIQ solution on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), the collaboration will enable seamless electronic bill delivery and an end-to-end experience from meter reading to payment. This partnership is designed to enhance the speed, security, and efficiency of utility payments, providing customers with greater flexibility and confidence in managing their bills. Oracle currently processes billions of utility customer bills each year.
Despite the high costs and inefficiencies associated with paper checks, 75% of organisations still rely on them for bill payments. By leveraging BillerIQ on OCI, customers can access a straightforward digital billing and payment solution that supports secure digital transactions. BillerIQ offers utility customers across sectors such as electricity, gas, and water a range of payment options—including ACH, credit, debit, Realtime Pay, and digital wallet, enabling a streamlined payment experience tailored to their needs.
