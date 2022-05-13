|
News

Fintech Saltare to help UK businesses improve cash flow

Friday 29 April 2022 10:35 CET | News

Fintech Saltare has opened its doors to help businesses across the UK to improve cash flow, strengthen supply chain relationships and give more certainty over their payments.

The fintech is looking to make changes in how payments are made and received, developing digitally based tools to encourage larger organisations to get money into the hands of their smaller suppliers more quickly and benefit directly by doing so through discounts and other preferential terms.

The catalyst for change will be a suite of products that use intuitive, mobile-led technology to enable buyers to manage their entire supply chain in a way that works for them and their key suppliers.

The tools Saltare is developing will especially look to address the needs of some of the more challenging sectors and industries, where big businesses or organisations have an extended supply chain. These range from the public sector and local authority bodies through to retail and construction.


