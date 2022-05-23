Subscribe
News

Finexio, Banc of California team to boost B2B Payments

Tuesday 31 May 2022 13:47 CET | News

US-based AP payments-as-a-service company Finexio has teamed with Banc of California to bring accounts payable B2B payments solutions to Banc of California's customers.

Banc PremierPay, powered by Finexio, will help the middle-market and enterprise companies that Banc serves reduce AP costs and inefficiencies. According to the FInexio press release, the solution will also provide monthly time savings, improved visibility, virtual card payments, control and security and eventually embedded cash flow management products such as supply chain finance and credit lines.

Finexio's platform is embedded directly into Banc of California's existing treasury management and commercial lending offerings. This solution expands the service capabilities offered to business clients across hospitality, healthcare, legal, entertainment, manufacturing, and construction.

In August of 2021, Banc of California made an initial investment in Finexio to deepen its product offerings for business clients and build out payment and related loan and deposit services.

Keywords: partnership, B2B payments, accounts payable, supply chain finance, cash flow
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Banc of California, Finexio
Countries: United States
