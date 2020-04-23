Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Blue Prism obtains USD 120 mln investment for RPA suite

Thursday 23 April 2020 14:47 CET | News

UK-based RPA (Robot processing automation) service provider Blue Prism has announced that it has raised over USD 124 million for its automation suite.

In April 2020, Blue Prism had launched a COVID-19 response task team to work with the UK’s National Health Service, University of California, and the Leeds Building Society to automate personnel, vaccine development, finance, and related health care support functions.

RPA can be described as a form of workflow automation technology that used AI to tackle digital tasks, which were typically performed by humans. The robot processing automation market is expected to reach a value of USD 10.7 billion by 2027, according to analyticsindiamag.com.



More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Blue Prism, RPA, robot processing automation, RPA service provider, automation suite, UK, United Kingdom, COVID-19, UK National Health Service, University of California, Leeds Building Society, vaccine development, workflow automation technology, AI, United Kingdom, Europe
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more






Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like