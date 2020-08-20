Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Billtrust introduces automated tax-exemption certificate management solution

Thursday 20 August 2020 13:20 CET | News

Billtrust has integrated Avalara’s CertCapture software into its platform to enhance its B2B order-to-cash suite.

When a transaction occurs, businesses are required to either calculate and collect sales tax or, if the purchase is tax exempt, collect and validate the buyer's exemption status. Billtrust customers will benefit from an automated process to collect, validate, store, and manage sales tax exemption certificates, eliminating manual work and creating a streamlined customer experience.

With the onus on the buyer to enter information, the CertCapture integration creates one centralised exemption certificate management solution, helping bridge the gap between treasury, tax, credit, shared services, ecommerce, IT, and operations to improve audit preparedness and drive compliance. 

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Billtrust, automation, tax exemption, tax exemption certificate management, solution, B2B payments, order-to-cash, Avalara, CertCapture, software, transactions, tax exempt, sales tax exemption, customer experience, treasury, credit, ecommerce, audit
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more






Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like